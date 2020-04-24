View All First Graphene News

First Graphene to Proceed with Entitlement Issue to Fund Expansion



Further to Monday’s announcement of a trading halt for a capital raising initiative, First Graphene Limited (“FGR” or “the Company”) (ASX: FGR) is pleased to advise it will proceed with a nonrenounceable entitlement issue (“Entitlement Issue”).



Each participant in the non-renounceable entitlement will be issued one (1) New Share for every 10 Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.13 per share, together with one (1) free attaching New Option for every one (1) Share subscribed for and issued (“Offer”). The New Options will be on the same terms as the existing series of listed options, which trade under the ticker FGROC.



