Expanding Research To Include PureGRAPH in Natural Rubbers



HIGHLIGHTS:

• Commencement of research program to test anddemonstrate how PureGRAPH® can materially improve theperformance of natural rubber products in industry.

• Potential to offer benefits from a generational change inthe manufacturing of natural rubber products, focusing onimprovements in mechanical properties of strength, tearand abrasion resistance.



