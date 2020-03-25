View All First Graphene News

Update on COVID-19



First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) provides the following update on its response to the COVID-19 virus and the impact on its business.



First Graphene’s key priorities on COVID-19 are for the Company to play its role in limiting the spread of the virus, protecting the health and safety of its employees, delivering value for its customers and stakeholders, and ensuring the Company is implementing appropriate strategies and actions to place First Graphene in the strongest possible financial position in this ever changing environment.



For further detail, please download the attached PDF

