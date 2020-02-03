View All First Graphene News

First Graphene Announces Positive Results from Mining Industry Field Trials



Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited (“FGR” or “the Company”) (ASX: FGR) is pleased to provide an update on the status of the ArmourGRAPH™ bucket liner provided by newGen to a major Pilbara iron ore producer.



As advised on 5 December 2019 newGen had provided an ArmourGRAPH™ bucket liner to a major iron ore producer for trial containing PureGRAPH®20. The bucket liner shows no signs of advanced wear or scalloping as would normally be experienced with the liners currently used in industry after 24 weeks of use. The client will continue the trial, with a further inspection to be undertaken in 12 weeks.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document