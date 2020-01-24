View All First Graphene News

First Graphene's Strong Advances in VFD Development



Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited (“FGR” or “the Company”) (ASX: FGR) is pleased to provide an update of the work conducted in conjunction with 2D Fluidics Pty Ltd on the Vortex Fluidic Device (VFD) at the Company’s facilities at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC) in Manchester, UK and Flinders University.



HIGHLIGHTS:

• Newly developed conditioning stage improves graphene oxide surface oxidation levels.

• Improved methodology for controlling the surface oxidation to suit targeted applications.

• Work continuing to understand end-user application requirements, such as toxicity levels in biological applications, anti-fouling properties in membranes and use in water filtration applications.

• The results provide the potential of being able to provide bespoke graphene oxide for varying applications.

• Operating parameters will now be established to provide yield data for future use in scaling the system for commercial production.



Download this document