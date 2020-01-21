View All First Graphene News

First Graphene Announces Steel Blue Signs Supply Agreement



Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited (“FGR” or “the Company”) (ASX: FGR) is pleased to announce the execution of a supply agreement with Footwear Industries Pty Ltd (trading as “Steel Blue”) for the exclusive supply of PureGRAPH®10 for a twenty-four month term (“Supply Agreement”).



In August 2019, FGR announced that it was able to successfully incorporate PureGRAPH® into a thermoplastic polyurethane (“TPU”). Previously, the ability to successfully disperse graphene into a TPU masterbatch had been a major limitation for the graphene industry. Extensive research by FGR has resulted in a manufacturing method which has overcome this.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document