View All First Graphene News

First Graphene, Positive Interim Results from Mining Industry Field Trials



Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited (“FGR” or “the Company”) (ASX: FGR) is pleased to provide an update on the Armour-GRAPH™ bucket liner provided by newGen to a major Pilbara iron ore producer.



As previously advised newGen has provided an Armour-GRAPH™ bucket liner to a major iron ore producer for trial containing PureGRAPH®20.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document