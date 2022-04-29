View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings Selected to Lead NSW Neutral Host Pilot Program



Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX: FSG), Australia’s leading rural and regional telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been selected from a panel comprising every mobile network operator and several infrastructure providers, to lead the Neutral Host Pilot (Multi-Operator Core Networks – MOCN) for NSW Government.



Highlights



* FSG selected to lead the Neutral Host Pilot (MOCN) Partnership trial with participation from Optus, Telstra, TPG and Pivotel

* FSG selected to participate in all categories of domestic roaming, OpenRAN and MORAN - equipment sharing trials alongside Optus, Telstra, TPG, BAI, Pivotel and One-Wifi

* Stage 1 Pilot funding pool of $50M

* Stage 2 Production deployment funding pool of up to $250M

* FSG leading both the Federal and NSW Neutral Host Pilots (MOCN)

* FSG to utilise Nokia and Mavenir mobile network vendor partnerships



“We are delighted to be selected to lead the NSW Regional Mobile Coverage Trial for the Neutral Host (MOCN) project for NSW Government”, says Andrew Roberts, CEO FSG. The NSW Government Regional Mobile Coverage Program is a NEW $300M project aimed at redefining the model for Regional Communications. The first phase of the project, which will complete by 16 June 2022, aims to deliver a workable commercial and technical framework and plan for a $50M pilot project to prove those frameworks and, based on the outcomes of the pilot, a funding pool of up to $250M will then be available for a production rollout across regional NSW.



