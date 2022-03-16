View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings appointed Star Solutions Distributor



Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX: FSG), Australia’s leading rural and regional telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive master distribution agreement for Star Solutions’ range of innovative integrated 4G and 5G LTE equipment.



Highlights



* Exclusive Master Distribution agreement for Australia and New Zealand

* Highly portable, rapid deployment 4G and 5G private LTE Equipment

* Integrated, rapid deployment solution for voice and data

* Ideal for agri-business, mining, military and emergency services applications

* Leverage Field Solutions’ rural network

* Ability to deploy off OneWeb LEO satellite or other forms of backhaul



“We’ve seen a massive increase in demand for cost effective private and fast deployment LTE solutions in our core sectors of agri-business, mining and local and state-based emergency services.” Says Andrew Roberts, CEO of FSG, “Star Solutions’ range of products and solutions aligned perfectly with those market demands from a feature and commercial standpoint” he continued.



Field Solutions recently announced that it had been appointed distribution partner for OneWeb, providing access to enterprise Grade LEO satellite backhaul. “Our core customers in Rural and Regional Australia need the ability to reliably connect to the internet as well as make voice calls and have access to all other forms of connectivity such as IoT” said Roberts.



“And while we endeavour to build our networks as fast as possible, in some instances, it is simply not commercially or technically viable to do so. The Star Solutions suite of products, combined with our various innovative backhaul capabilities will allow us to deploy a complete, full featured, Private LTE solutions, just about anywhere in Australia for a fraction of the cost and time; This is another game changer for the Rural and Remote communications” he concluded.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document