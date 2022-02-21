View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings Selects Nokia and Mavenir as Technology Partners



Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX: FSG), Australia’s leading rural and regional telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has selected Nokia and Mavenir as primary technology partners to build FSG’s RAN - Regional Australia Network, Australia’s 4th Mobile Network.



Highlights



-- Technology partners to supply 4G and 5G radio access networks and mobile core

-- Mavenir® to provide 4G/5G Converged Packet core, as well as IMS Voice and Messaging services

-- FSG to deliver Australia’s 4th 4G/5G mobile network in rural, regional, and remote areas

-- FSG to deliver private 4G/5G networks for agribusiness, mining, and government

-- NB-IoT and Cat-M1 capability

-- Nokia and Mavenir to power FSG’s Neutral Host and Domestic Roaming Trials under MBSP5A

-- Rollout to commence FY23



“FSG has run a comprehensive 6-month RFP process to select the most appropriate technology partners for the rollout of the Regional Australia Network,” said Andrew Roberts, FSG CEO. “FSG has selected these partners to ensure we have the cost-effective, future proof and globally proven technology platform needed to deliver Australia’s 4th mobile network”, he added.



The recently released response to the 2021 Regional Telecommunications Review highlighted the importance of alternate delivery models to drive coverage enhancements, including active neutral host RAN and Roaming options. It also highlighted the importance of “place-based network solutions” rather than a continued “sprinkle” approach to resolving connectivity issues. Further, the report emphasised the need for scarce government funding to be allocated to multi-tenanted solutions.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document