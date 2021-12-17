View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings - Chairman's and MD Address to Shareholders



2021 Annual General Meeting Chairman’s Address and Managing Director’s Address



Field Solutions Holdings (ASX: FSG), Australia’s leading rural, regional and remote telecommunications carrier provides a copy of the Chairman’s and Managing Director’s Address, which will be delivered at the Company’s Annual General Meeting today.



Address By the Chairman, Ken Carr



Shareholders and guest, I would like to welcome you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Field Solutions Holdings Ltd. Thank you all for attending virtually today.



Prior to our CEO and Managing Director, Andrew Roberts presenting a business update, I would like to make a few general comments:



FY21 Review



FY21 globally was a difficult year, with many COVID and economic challenges to navigate, many of which could not have been planned or imagined. With many state-based lockdowns, supply chain constraints and a general conservative approach to business our team were faced with many new challenges. The board and I are truly proud of the way our management team navigated these trying times, and indeed the resilience our staff showed to “Get the Job Done”, a great effort.



Despite the above, FSG delivered our best financial results and strategic gains to date. Andrew and his teams’ vision was truly recognised with the Award of over $24.5M by the Australian Federal Government under the Regional Connectivity Program 1. FSG is truly delivering value to rural, regional and Remote Australia, and at the same time challenging the status quo within the industry.



As a result of our FY21 organic growth and strategic wins, our revenue increased by 77%, EBITDA 485% and NPAT 550%. Outstanding results by any measure. FSG is well positioned to continue its well-defined strategy of becoming Australia’s leading rural, regional and remote telecommunications carrier.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



