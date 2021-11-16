Field Solutions Holdings - Transaction Specific Prospectus

Media ReleasesField Solutions Holdings

We refer to the announcement of Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ACN 111 460 121) (ASX:FSG) (“FSG” or “Company”) dated 29 October 2021, advising of the Company’s entry into a share sale agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital in TasmaNet Pty Ltd (ACN 111 240 978) (“TasmaNet”) and its related group companies (“Transaction”).

The Company has today lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission a transaction specific prospectus pursuant to section 713 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the purpose of which is not to raise capital but to facilitate the issue of shares by the Company to TasmaNet shareholders as part consideration for the Transaction.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of FSG.

