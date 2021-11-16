View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings - Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting



We refer to the announcement of Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ACN 111 460 121) (ASX:FSG) (“FSG” or “Company”) dated 29 October 2021, advising of the Company’s entry into a share sale agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital in TasmaNet Pty Ltd (ACN 111 240 978) (“TasmaNet”) and its related group companies (“Transaction”).



Enclosed with this announcement is the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum to shareholders of the Company which, among other things, seeks shareholder approval to issue shares to TasmaNet shareholders as part consideration for the Transaction.



This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of FSG.



