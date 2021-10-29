View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings - TasmaNet Acquisition Details



TasmaNet is a provider of premium digital solutions, specialising in business & Government. It has been operating since 2004 and has grown to become a leader in digital innovation.



TasmaNet built and operates a wireless data network covering most of the Tasmanian population and some of the most remote parts of the state. Along with its own premium network, it also offers enterprise-grade nbn broadband throughout Australia and were the first RSP in the country to deliver Enterprise Ethernet services on the day it went live and quickly demonstrated that Enterprise Ethernet is a product that can appeal to SME and mid-market customers. TasmaNet has three secure private cloud nodes spread across the country, which allows customers to procure and manage virtual compute and storage infrastructure and resources via its self-service customer portals.



TasmaNet trades as Vastnet and Netmode in QLD and NSW and is an approved supplier to the Tasmanian, New South Wales and Federal Government technology procurement panels.



TasmaNet has a strong track record in creating and maintaining solutions for customers, and the 100% Australian based service and solutions desk gives customers the support they need to enable their business to grow through reliable, secure and scalable technology.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



