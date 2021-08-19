View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings - Corporate Governance Statement 2021



This statement reports on the main corporate governance practices of Field Solutions Holdings Limited (Field Solutions, Company, Group) as at 30 June 2021 and it has been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors.



It is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to monitor the business affairs of the Company and to protect the rights and interests of the shareholders. The Board believes that high standards of corporate governance are an essential prerequisite for creating sustainable value for shareholders.



This statement sets out the Company's main corporate governance policies and practices. All these practices, unless otherwise stated, were in place for the entire year ending 30 June 2021. The policies and practices are reported against Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations 4th Edition (ASX Corporate Governance Council, 2020). Where the Company's compliance with the Principles and Recommendations is reflected in separate documents and or policies, with direct reference location of said documents and policies are included in this statement.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document