Field Solutions Holdings - Annual Report to shareholders

Dear Shareholders,
I am delighted to report to you on our strong FY21 results. Beyond dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on the business, staff and clients, our team delivered exceptionally and has secured a solid foundation for managed growth in the years ahead.
Our FY21 results, and key organisational wins, show how our ‘can do’ culture is supporting our mission to build a telecommunications network across rural, regional, and remote Australia.
