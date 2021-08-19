View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings - Annual Report to shareholders



Dear Shareholders,



I am delighted to report to you on our strong FY21 results. Beyond dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on the business, staff and clients, our team delivered exceptionally and has secured a solid foundation for managed growth in the years ahead.



Our FY21 results, and key organisational wins, show how our ‘can do’ culture is supporting our mission to build a telecommunications network across rural, regional, and remote Australia.



