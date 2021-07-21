View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings awarded $3.19m under Fed Govt. Mobile Blackspot Round 5a



Field Solutions Holdings (ASX: FSG), Australia's leading rural, regional, and remote challenger telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been awarded $3.19M from the Federal Government’s Mobile Blackspots Program Round 5a, a 10-fold increase from Round 5 last year.



Highlights



• Funding of $3.19M

• 10 x Increase from Round 5

• 15 Towers to be constructed across NSW, WA and QLD

• Long term revenue stream expands existing telco tower portfolio and facilities leasing income

• Deepens strategic relationship with Optus

• Neutral Host ready



“FSG was the first non-tier 1 telecommunications provider to be awarded funding in last years' Round 5,” said Andrew Roberts, Chief Executive, Field Solutions Group. “In this years' Round 5a, FSG secured a 10-fold increase in funding to build 15 towers across NSW, WA and QLD”, he said.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



