Media ReleasesField Solutions Holdings

View All Field Solutions Holdings News


Field Solutions Holdings awarded $3.19m under Fed Govt. Mobile Blackspot Round 5a

21 Jul 2021 09:48 AM


Field Solutions Holdings (ASX: FSG), Australia's leading rural, regional, and remote challenger telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been awarded $3.19M from the Federal Government’s Mobile Blackspots Program Round 5a, a 10-fold increase from Round 5 last year.

Highlights

• Funding of $3.19M
• 10 x Increase from Round 5
• 15 Towers to be constructed across NSW, WA and QLD
• Long term revenue stream expands existing telco tower portfolio and facilities leasing income
• Deepens strategic relationship with Optus
• Neutral Host ready

“FSG was the first non-tier 1 telecommunications provider to be awarded funding in last years' Round 5,” said Andrew Roberts, Chief Executive, Field Solutions Group. “In this years' Round 5a, FSG secured a 10-fold increase in funding to build 15 towers across NSW, WA and QLD”, he said.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

If you are a sophisticated investor as defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

We can alert you to wholesale investment opportunities not available to regular investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.