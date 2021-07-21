Media ReleasesField Solutions Holdings

View All Field Solutions Holdings News


Field Solutions Holdings Launches Australia's 4th MNO - Trials Optus Roaming

21 Jul 2021 09:57 AM


Field Solutions Holdings (ASX: FSG), Australia's leading rural, regional, and remote challenger telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been awarded an additional $0.9M from the Federal Government’s Mobile Blackspots Program Round 5a to trial domestic roaming.

Highlights
-- Funding of $0.9M
-- Trial of domestic roaming
-- Sites in NSW and QLD
-- FSG to launch the Regional Australia Network, Australia’s true 4th MNO
-- Delivering 4G, 5G and IoT services

FSG successfully obtained funding under Mobile Blackspots Round 5a to trial domestic roaming between the Nationwide Optus Mobile Network and the FSG’s 4G ‘Regional Australia Network’ (R.A.N). “The Regional Australia Network is designed to be deployed in underserviced areas in rural, regional and remote Australia, allowing these communities and business to receive services on par with metro areas”, outlines Andrew Roberts, CEO FSG. “The roaming trial will allow us to test the ability for these place-based networks to operate in conjunction with the Optus Network nationwide”, says Roberts.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

If you are a sophisticated investor as defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

We can alert you to wholesale investment opportunities not available to regular investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.