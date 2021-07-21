View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings Launches Australia's 4th MNO - Trials Optus Roaming



Field Solutions Holdings (ASX: FSG), Australia's leading rural, regional, and remote challenger telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been awarded an additional $0.9M from the Federal Government’s Mobile Blackspots Program Round 5a to trial domestic roaming.



Highlights

-- Funding of $0.9M

-- Trial of domestic roaming

-- Sites in NSW and QLD

-- FSG to launch the Regional Australia Network, Australia’s true 4th MNO

-- Delivering 4G, 5G and IoT services



FSG successfully obtained funding under Mobile Blackspots Round 5a to trial domestic roaming between the Nationwide Optus Mobile Network and the FSG’s 4G ‘Regional Australia Network’ (R.A.N). “The Regional Australia Network is designed to be deployed in underserviced areas in rural, regional and remote Australia, allowing these communities and business to receive services on par with metro areas”, outlines Andrew Roberts, CEO FSG. “The roaming trial will allow us to test the ability for these place-based networks to operate in conjunction with the Optus Network nationwide”, says Roberts.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document