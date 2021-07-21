View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Holdings - $3.66m Awarded for Australia's Neutral Network Trial



Field Solutions Holdings (ASX: FSG), Australia's leading rural, regional, and remote challenger telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been awarded $3.66M from the Federal Government’s Mobile Blackspots Program Round 5a to trial Neutral Host model in partnership with Optus and help reduce the cost-of service supply to regional Australia.



Highlights



• Funding of $3.66M

• Trial of Neutral Host Radio Access Network equipment (Neutral Host)

• FSG to launch the Regional Australia Network, Australia’s fourth Mobile Network Operator (MNO)

• Optus to be 2nd MNO for trial, 3rd MNO to be announced in coming months

• Supported by the Queensland Government

• Delivering multi carrier coverage along the Adventure Way QLD (Thargomindah to Cunnamulla)

• Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) Ready



FSG has successfully obtained funding under Mobile Blackspots Round 5a to trial Regional Australia's first Neutral Host mobile delivery model. The Neutral Host model allows all Australian mobile network operators (MNO)—FSG, Optus, Vodafone and Telstra, to share the same mobile network equipment on a tower.



The model helps reduce service supply costs to rural, regional, and remote Australia by eliminating each operator's need to build or share a tower and deploy, manage, and maintain their own networks.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



