Field Solutions - My Republic - Wholesale Supply, Management Agreement



Field Solutions Holdings (ASX: FSG), Australia's leading rural, regional, and remote challenger telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce the execution of long form contracts with MyRepublic Australia Pty Ltd as of 30 June 2021.



The original transaction terms have improved as follows:

• $45M in revenue (Years 1 to 6) has increased to $48M in revenue (Year 1-6)

• FSG to additionally supply Optus Home Wireless Broadband as a wholesale service to MyRepublic Australia Pty Ltd



The MyRepublic transition project has been running since February 2021 and is due to complete by December 2021.



