View All Field Solutions Holdings News

Field Solutions Group Awarded additional $4.1M Federal Government RCP Funding



Field Solutions Holdings (ASX: FSG), Australia's leading rural, regional and remote telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been awarded an additional $4.1M from the Federal Government’s Regional Connectivity Program Fund (RCP).



Highlights

• Additional $6.6M telecommunications infrastructure project build, comprising 4 Projects

• $4.1M capital contribution from RCP

• Revenue expectation of $11M over 7 years

• 7-Year build, own, operate agreements

• Networks to be deployed in NSW / QLD / WA

• Delivers next generation regional connectivity



The Federal Government’s Regional Connectivity Program Round 1 (RCP1) which closed in November 2020, provided up to $83M of targeted investment in ‘place-based’ telecommunications infrastructure projects which maximise economic and social opportunities in regional, rural and remote Australian communities. As part of the Federal Government’s 2021/2022 budget, an additional $106M was announced for RCP2. $24M was set aside for ‘shovel ready’ projects that missed out on RCP1 due to funding limitations.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document