Field Solutions Group Awarded $20.475M Federal Government RCP Funding



Field Solutions Holdings (ASX: FSG), Australia's leading rural, regional and remote telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has been awarded $20.475M from the Federal Government’s $82M Regional Connectivity Program Fund (RCP).



Highlights:



• $34M telecommunications infrastructure project build, comprising 12 Projects

• $20.475M capital contribution from RCP

• Revenue expectation of $85M over 7 years

• Adding approximately 69,889 km2 of network coverage

• Addressing approximately 103,000 individuals and over 12,000 businesses

• 7-Year build, own, operate agreement

• Networks to be deployed in NSW / QLD / NT / VIC / WA

• Delivers next generation regional connectivity

The Federal Government’s Regional Connectivity Program (the RCP) which closed in November 2020, provided up to $83M of targeted investment in ‘place-based’ telecommunications infrastructure projects which maximise economic and social opportunities in regional, rural and remote Australian communities.



For more information, download the attached PDF.





