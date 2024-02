View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - Appendix 4E Etherstack delivers strong second half



Highlights Revenue of US $9.419 million down 2.7% versus FY2022

FY2023 EBITDA of US $2.349 million down from US $3.468 million in FY22

FY2023 NPAT of US$ 262,000 vs FY 2022 of US$2.376 million

Sustained positive operating cashflow, 6th successive year For more information, download the attached PDF.



