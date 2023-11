View All Etherstack News

Etherstack signs A$1.5m Australian Government contract



The Company advises that its subsidiary, Etherstack Pty Ltd, has received a contract award from the Commonwealth of Australia for A$1.5m.



The majority of the revenue from this activity will be recognised in the first half of the 2024 financial year with a modest contribution into the 2023 financial year (31st December year-end).



