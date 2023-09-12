View All Etherstack News

Etherstack signs agreement with Telstra for MCX IWF trial



Etherstack is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Telstra Limited (Telstra) for Telstra to trial and evaluate Etherstack’s innovative Mission Critical (MCX) 3GPP standards compliant Interworking Function (MCX IWF). This technology bridges digital radio networks such as those used by state and federal public safety agencies and future “Mission Critical Push-To-Talk” (MCPTT) cellular services which are the type proposed to be deployed within Australia under the Australian Government’s Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) initiative.



The creation of a national PSMB was supported in the Australian Government’s May 2023 budget to drive delivery of a national PSMB capability, and follows similar government backed initiatives currently underway in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand and multiple other markets across the EU, Middle East and the Americas.



