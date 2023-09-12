Media ReleasesEtherstack

View All Etherstack News


Etherstack signs agreement with Telstra for MCX IWF trial

12 Sep 2023 03:17 PM


Etherstack is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Telstra Limited (Telstra) for Telstra to trial and evaluate Etherstack’s innovative Mission Critical (MCX) 3GPP standards compliant Interworking Function (MCX IWF). This technology bridges digital radio networks such as those used by state and federal public safety agencies and future “Mission Critical Push-To-Talk” (MCPTT) cellular services which are the type proposed to be deployed within Australia under the Australian Government’s Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) initiative.

The creation of a national PSMB was supported in the Australian Government’s May 2023 budget to drive delivery of a national PSMB capability, and follows similar government backed initiatives currently underway in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand and multiple other markets across the EU, Middle East and the Americas.

For more information, download the attached PDF.


 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.