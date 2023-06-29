Media ReleasesEtherstack

View All Etherstack News


Etherstack signs funding agreement

29 Jun 2023 04:45 PM


Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) ("Etherstack" or the "Company") advises that it has entered into a 4-year loan agreement with its long term strategic partner Icom Incorporated (“Icom”) of Japan to borrow US$2.5m to strengthen working capital in support of ongoing operations as well as directed product development collaboration between the companies.

The principal terms of the agreement are a 6.5% per annum interest rate paid quarterly on the US dollar loan amount until extinguished by Etherstack within the 4-year term. Additionally, Etherstack has issued an option that allows Icom, at their exclusive discretion, to subscribe to 6,500,000 CDIs to extinguish the loan in full within the 4-year period, which would be the equivalent of an ~A$0.57 exercise price at today's AUD/USD exchange rate.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.