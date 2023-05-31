View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - Notice under section 708A of the Corporations Act



This notice is given by Etherstack plc ABN 156 640 532 (ASX:ESK) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act).



Etherstack plc has issued 140,000 fully paid ordinary shares to employees participating in the Etherstack plc performance rights plan.



Etherstack plc gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

Etherstack plc issued the shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; as at the date of this notice, Etherstack plc has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M and section 674 and 674A of the Act as they apply to Etherstack plc; and as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is ‘excluded information’ within the meaning of section 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708A(6)(e). Authorised for release by:



David Carter

Company Secretary



