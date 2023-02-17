View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - Preliminary Final Report



Key highlights



-- Revenue of US$9.681 m representing a 14% increase over FY2021

-- FY2022 EBITDA increased 33% over FY2021 to US$3.468 m

-- FY2022 NPAT of US$2.193 m vs FY2021 of US$1.455 m – a 51% increase

-- The business continued to deliver key contract wins and follow on

orders, including:

---- a 5 year extension to the Samsung Global Teaming Agreement for Samsung to exploit our MCX IWF product

---- an initial contract with Nokia for Etherstack’s MCX IWF technology

---- follow-on orders from the Australian & UK Governments; and

---- follow-on orders for Rio Tinto LMR network projects

-- Successful launch of our 3GPP standards based MCX IWF telco carrier product for 4G & 5G networks



Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) ("Etherstack" or the "Company") is pleased to present the Appendix 4E (Preliminary final report) for the year ended 31 December 2022.



David Deacon, Etherstack CEO noted, “2022 was a very strong year for the business. Revenue grew 14% following an 81% increase in 2021. A significant increase in profitability was achieved in FY 22 with 14% revenue growth driving EBITDA growth of 33% and Statutory profit after tax growth of 51%.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



