Etherstack FY2022 Results Webinar



Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) ("Etherstack", “ESK” or the "Company") is advises that David Deacon (CEO) and David Carter (CFO) will be hosting an investor webinar at 11:00am (AEDST) on Friday 17 February 2023 following the release of its full year financial year 2022 results for the year ending 31 December 2022.



