Etherstack - Notice under section 708A of the Corporations Act





This notice is given by Etherstack plc ABN 156 640 532 (ASX:ESK) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act).



Etherstack plc has issued 40,000 fully paid ordinary shares to employees participating in the Etherstack plc performance rights plan.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



