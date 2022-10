View All Etherstack News

Etherstack signs revised Samsung Global Teaming Agreement



Highlights



Contractual teaming relationship with Samsung extended for a further 5 years

USD $1 million prepayment for second telco carrier opportunity

Accelerated payment milestones for the first telco carrier contract

Additional USD ~$0.4 million order for new services and equipment

Etherstack is pleased to announce a 5-year renewal of the Global Teaming Agreement with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (“Samsung”).



