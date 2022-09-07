View All Etherstack News

Etherstack signs A$1.7m Australian Defence Follow-on Contract



Key highlights



Follow-on contract to the first stage Australian Defence contract announced in December 2020

Revenue of A$1.7 million will be earned over FY 2022 and 2023 under the new contract

Etherstack providing defence communications technology and services Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Etherstack Pty Ltd has entered into a second technology licencing agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia to supply Etherstack technology, services, and third-party equipment to the Australian Department of Defence.



This contract is a follow-on order to the initial A$4.1 million project announced on 7 December 2020. This second stage of the program is A$1.7 million, with the majority of revenue to be recognised over FY 2022 and 2023.



