Media ReleasesEtherstack

View All Etherstack News


Etherstack Signs Nokia MCX IWF Agreement

26 Aug 2022 07:58 AM


Key highlights

  • New pilot of Etherstack’s LMR-IWF solution
  • Order will provide AUD ~$755,000 revenue for FY 2022
  • Demonstrates multi market demand for Etherstack’s underlying 3GPP compliant LMR-IWF solution
Etherstack is pleased to announce its UK subsidiary, Etherstack Wireless Limited, has entered into a contract with Nokia Solutions and Networks Australia Pty Limited, to supply professional services and a pilot license for the deployment of Etherstack’s MCX LMR-IWF product.

The contract revenue of approximately AUD$755,000 is expected to be recognised this FY 2022 (31 Dec yearend).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.