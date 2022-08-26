View All Etherstack News

Etherstack Signs Nokia MCX IWF Agreement



Key highlights

New pilot of Etherstack’s LMR-IWF solution

Order will provide AUD ~$755,000 revenue for FY 2022

Demonstrates multi market demand for Etherstack’s underlying 3GPP compliant LMR-IWF solution Etherstack is pleased to announce its UK subsidiary, Etherstack Wireless Limited, has entered into a contract with Nokia Solutions and Networks Australia Pty Limited, to supply professional services and a pilot license for the deployment of Etherstack’s MCX LMR-IWF product.



The contract revenue of approximately AUD$755,000 is expected to be recognised this FY 2022 (31 Dec yearend).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



