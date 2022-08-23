View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - Half Yearly Report and Accounts



Highlights



All amounts are in thousands of USD, unless otherwise specified.



-- Revenue growth: revenue is $4,857 up 13% on the prior corresponding period (“pcp”), driven by increased project revenues

-- EBITDA growth: EBITDA is $2,216 up 53% over the pcp

-- Statutory net profit after tax growth: Statutory net profit after tax is $1,654 an increase of 107% over the pcp

-- Significant progress made on major projects: the Group has delivered the scheduled milestones on the LMR-IWF deployment with Samsung for the AT&T Firstnet project and the scheduled milestones on the Australian Department of Defence project announced in December 2020.

• Significant product developments launched: in the half year the Group launched 2 major intellectual property developments:

---- NATO NBWF (Narrowband Waveform) standard waveform software implementation, framework and simulation tools for use by NATO member nations

---- Carrier grade MCX IWF (Mission Critical Push-To-Talk InterWorking Function)

-- Strategic business development: in the half year, and up to the date of this report, the Group:

---- Received two further contracts totalling AUD $1.8m with a major iron ore producer in Western Australia

---- Continued to pursue and develop opportunities for our MCX IWF product in conjunction with Samsung

---- Continued to pursue and develop opportunities within the Australian defence sector



David Deacon, Etherstack’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This half has been a strong half with really pleasing progress on our major projects which has translated into strong financial results. At the same time, we have announced major product launches and key strategic business developments. These are the building blocks positioning Etherstack for a bright future”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



