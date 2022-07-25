View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - Sale of CDIs in Less than Marketable Parcel Sale Facility completed



Etherstack is pleased to announce that the sale of CHESS Depository Instruments (CDIs) associated with the CDI Sale Facility for holders of less than a marketable parcel of CDIs (Facility) has been completed and the funds received.



Please see Etherstack’s ASX announcements dated 28 April 2022 and 17 June 2022 for further information about the Facility.



The final number of CDIs sold under the Facility was 377,514 from 629 CDI holders for total proceeds of $144,941.



Participants in the Facility will receive a proportionate share of the total sale proceeds from CDIs sold on their behalf under the Facility. All costs associated with the facility will be met by Etherstack and participants will receive the proceeds of the sale as soon as practicable.



The Company strongly encourages all CDI holders to update their banking and contact details online through Computershare’s Investor Centre website.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



