View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - Follow-on WA Resources Communications Network Order

Key Highlights



* Latest order will provide AUD $650,000 additional revenue for FY 2022

* Eighth order received since May 2020 for this WA resources sector end user

* Aggregate orders of AUD $3+ million now received since May 2020 for this end user

* Demonstrates importance of Australian manufacturing and sovereign supply chains



Etherstack is pleased to announce its Australian subsidiary, Auria Wireless Pty Limited (“Auria”), has entered another contract with communications system integrator, RCS Telecommunications Pty Ltd, to provide the Company’s P25 digital radio network technology to the end customer, being a major iron ore mining company active in the Pilbara region of north-west Western Australia.



This is in addition to the A$1m order announced on 26 April 2022, and is for another mine site in Western Australia. This order will provide the Company A$650,000 additional revenue in the second half of FY2022. The network deployment is also expected to contribute to additional long term annual support revenues commencing in FY2023.



The order represents the eighth order for the Company’s digital radio technology for new mining projects with the end resources customer. The combined value of these eight orders since May 2020 is in excess of A$3m and Etherstack management reiterates our expectation of additional orders within the next 12 months to the same end user.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document