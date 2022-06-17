Media ReleasesEtherstack

Etherstack, completion of unmarketable parcel sale facility

17 Jun 2022 12:45 PM


On 28 April 2022, Etherstack Plc announced that it had established a CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI) Sale Facility for holders of less than a marketable parcel of CDIs in the Company (Facility). The ASX Listing Rules defines a ‘Marketable Parcel’ as those holdings of CDIs with a market value of $500 or more.

This Facility was available to CDI holders who, on 27 April 2022 (Record Date), were holders of CDIs valued at less than $500 (each being a Small Holding). Based on the closing price of $0.375 per CDI on the Record Date, a Small Holding is any holding of 1,333 CDIs or less.

CDI holders with a Small Holding were instructed to return the Notice of Retention of CDIs Form (Retention Form) by no later 5:00 pm AEST on 16 June 2022 if they wished to retain their CDIs.

