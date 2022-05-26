Media ReleasesEtherstack

Etherstack - Correction to Presentation

26 May 2022


The Company provides this replacement page 18 to address a typographical error in Slide 18 of the investor roadshow presentation pack released earlier today. The 4th bullet point should have been an “and”, with the sentence reading: “The majority of revenues from this contract will be recognised in 2022 and 2023…..” which is consistent with previously announced information on this contract. Etherstack has a 31 December financial year end.

