Etherstack - Correction to Presentation



The Company provides this replacement page 18 to address a typographical error in Slide 18 of the investor roadshow presentation pack released earlier today. The 4th bullet point should have been an “and”, with the sentence reading: “The majority of revenues from this contract will be recognised in 2022 and 2023…..” which is consistent with previously announced information on this contract. Etherstack has a 31 December financial year end.



