Etherstack - Launch of Strategic NATO Narrowband Waveform Product

20 May 2022 09:27 AM


Etherstack Wireless Ltd is pleased to announce the launch of its NATO NBWF (Narrowband Waveform) standard waveform software implementation, framework and simulation tools for use by NATO member nations and their defence radio manufacturers.

This product is strategically significant as a result of the potential revenue opportunity. There are no new customer contracts associated with this announcement. Future contracts, if realised, are likely to produce material revenues over a typical 10 to 15 year lifecycle of a deployment.

This standards-based waveform suite will improve the sovereign communications capability of NATO nations and reduce the cost, effort and complexity for industry to supply interoperable systems to defence. It builds on substantial development effort that Etherstack has undertaken on behalf of multiple member nations’ defence organisations over the past four years. 

