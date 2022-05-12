Media ReleasesEtherstack

Etherstack - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

12 May 2022 11:49 AM


I am pleased to invite you to Etherstack plc’s (“Etherstack”) Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), to be held at 8.00 am (British Summer Time) which is 5.00 pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on 15th June 2022.

The meeting will again be held as an online meeting at a time to allow, as best as possible, both Australian and UK shareholders to attend the meeting. There will not be a physical meeting and all resolutions will be decided based on proxy votes.   

For more information, download the attached PDF.

