Etherstack - Sale facility for Holdings of less than a marketable parcel



Etherstack Plc (ESK or the Company) is pleased to announce a CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI) Sale Facility for holders of less than a marketable parcel of CDIs in the Company (Facility).



The Company is providing the Facility so that holders of less than a marketable parcel can sell their CDIs without incurring any brokerage or handling costs that could otherwise make a sale of their CDIs uneconomic and/or difficult. The Company will endeavour to obtain the highest available price for the CDIs and will organise remittance of sale proceeds for those CDI holders who participate in the Facility.



By making this Facility available, the Company also expects to reduce the administrative costs associated with maintaining a large number of small holdings.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



