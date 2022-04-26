View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - New WA Resources Deployment Valued at $1m



* New project will provide AUD $1 million in revenue for FY 2022

* Seventh order received since May 2020 for this WA resources sector end user

* Aggregate orders of over AUD $2.3 million now received since May 2020 for this end user

* Additional orders are expected for recurring support for this end user, with expected commencement in H2 2022



Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) ("Etherstack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Australian subsidiary, Auria Wireless Pty Limited (“Auria”), has entered a contract with communications system integrator, RCS Telecommunications Pty Ltd, to provide the Company’s P25 digital radio network technology to the end customer, being a major iron ore mining company active in the Pilbara region of north-west Western Australia.



The order is to deploy a network at a new mine in Western Australia and will provide the Company A$1m in revenue which will be fully recognised in FY2022. The network deployment is also expected to contribute to additional long term annual support revenues commencing in FY2023.



