View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - Change of Registered Address and Principal place of Business



Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) ("Etherstack" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that, effective 9 April 2022, its registered office and principal place of business is:



64 Rose St Chippendale NSW 2008



David Deacon, Etherstack CEO commented: “After bursting out of our last facility, we are happy to have secured and developed a significantly larger engineering facility located within the technology corridor between the University of Sydney and UTS. This new facility is geared towards supporting our expanded R&D team well as our specialist communications product assembly for the defence and public safety sectors.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document