Media ReleasesEtherstack

View All Etherstack News


Etherstack - Change of Registered Address and Principal place of Business

12 Apr 2022 09:23 AM


Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) ("Etherstack" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that, effective 9 April 2022, its registered office and principal place of business is:

64 Rose St Chippendale NSW 2008

David Deacon, Etherstack CEO commented: “After bursting out of our last facility, we are happy to have secured and developed a significantly larger engineering facility located within the technology corridor between the University of Sydney and UTS. This new facility is geared towards supporting our expanded R&D team well as our specialist communications product assembly for the defence and public safety sectors.” 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.