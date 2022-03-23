View All Etherstack News

Etherstack Launches Carrier MCX IWF Product



Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) ("Etherstack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the product launch of its carrier grade MCX IWF (Mission Critical Push-To-Talk InterWorking Function). The MCX IWF is a telco network element that seamlessly bridges traditional public safety land mobile radio (LMR) networks with next generation MCPTX (mission critical push to talk) services that carriers are beginning to deploy for public safety agencies globally.



As previously announced, Etherstack has received an initial order for its MCX IWF product via its partner Samsung Electronics for supply into lead telco carrier networks in North America. Deployment activities for the initial deliveries are well under way.



Standards-based migration from existing LMR networks to carrier 4G/LTE & 5G MCX networks requires the use of an MCX IWF to enable secure and robust interoperability between the LMR & MCX domains. These hybrid LMR & MCX networks will be commonplace for at least another decade as traditional LMR users migrate to MCX.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



