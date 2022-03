View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - AGM date and closing date for nomination of Directors



Etherstack plc advises that its next Annual General Meeting will be held on 15 June 2022.



An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors. The closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is 24 April 2022.



Any nominations must be received no later than 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on 24 April 2022 at the Company’s registered office.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document