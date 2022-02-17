View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - Preliminary Final Report/Appendix 4E



Key highlights



-- Revenue grew to US$8.50m in FY2021 representing an 81% increase vs FY2020

-- FY2021 EBITDA increased 142% from FY2020 to US$2.61m

-- FY2021 Underlying NPAT of US$1.46m vs FY2020 of US$0.1m

-- The business continued to deliver strong operating cash flow for the fourth consecutive year

-- Net operating cash inflow of US$3.37m in FY2021 an increase of $1.64m over FY2020

-- Continued to deliver wins with Samsung carrier deal, an initial direct AT&T contract and a follow-on order for Rio Tinto projects

-- Expanding direct business with Australian & UK government entities



Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) ("Etherstack" or the "Company") is pleased to present the Preliminary Final Report/Appendix 4E for the year ended 31 December 2021.



David Deacon, Etherstack CEO noted, “2021 was a very strong year for the business from a revenue, profit and cash perspective.



Etherstack has been consistently building a recurring revenue base, an intellectual property portfolio and an opportunity pipeline containing major global communications companies.



These have combined in 2021 to produce results that the Company, the Board and myself are all proud of.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document