Etherstack FY2021 Results Webinar

10 Feb 2022 01:32 PM


Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) ("Etherstack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that David Deacon (CEO), David Carter (CFO) and Martin Duff (Corporate & Legal) will be hosting an investor webinar at 11:00am (AEDST) on Friday 18 February 2022 following the release of its results for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

Investors can register for the webinar via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IaUTq-QcQvOSXtNuADZWLg

Investors can submit questions prior to the webinar to melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au or do so via the Q&A function on Zoom.   

