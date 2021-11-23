View All Etherstack News

Etherstack - FY21 Trading Update and revised Revenue Guidance



• Increased revenue guidance of US$8.4m to US$8.6m for FY21, representing an increase of between 77% and 83% over FY20 full year revenue

• Significantly increased profitability with an expected EBITDA of approximately US$2.5m and NPAT of US$1.3m, assuming revenue is in the lower half of the expected range

• Positive operating cashflow for FY21, allowing for expanded R&D investment

• Strengthening of balance sheet, with remaining debt retired in second half FY21

• US infrastructure spending at the state & local government level is expected to drive significant growth in digital LMR networks

• The Company considers its unique product and service offering will enable it to secure a material new award within 6 months in the North American market

• Expectation to announce a second telco carrier win via Samsung within the first half of 2022



Financial update



Positive Revenue, EBITDA, Cashflow & NPAT Results



After the Company’s strong first half performance, Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) ("Etherstack" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a trading update with full year revenue guidance for FY21 of between US$8.4m and $8.6m based on expected deliveries prior to our 31st December financial year end. This will represent an increase of between 77% and 83% over the FY20 full year revenue.



As a result of the increased revenues the company has significantly increased profitability, and provides further guidance, assuming revenue is in the lower half of the expected range, of an expected EBITDA of approximately US$2.5m, NPAT of approximately US$1.3m and significant positive operating cashflow for the year.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



