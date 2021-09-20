Media ReleasesEtherstack

Etherstack Awarded First AT&T contract

20 Sep 2021 08:21 AM


Etherstack advises that its US subsidiary, Etherstack Inc., has secured an initial order with AT&T.

The order encompasses the supply of Etherstack software licences and equipment, as well as the provision of associated integration and professional services, combined with a small amount of third party material.

The value of the order is approximately US$420k (~AUD$575k), with the delivery and associated revenue expected to be fully recognised this financial year (ending 31 Dec). The counterparty is AT&T Services, Inc.

Etherstack CEO, Mr David Deacon, said “We are extremely honoured to secure our first direct deal with AT&T. It is a great achievement for Etherstack’s team and technology to be able to supply the world’s largest and most venerable telecommunications company. We look forward to building a lasting relationship on the back of this initial order”.

