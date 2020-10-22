View All Elixinol Global News

Elixinol Global - Revised Securities Trading Policy



In accordance with Listing Rule 12.10, Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol Global or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTC:ELLXF) provides its revised Securities Trading Policy (Policy), which was approved by the Board on 22 October 2020. The Policy was reviewed and updated as part of the Company’s annual corporate governance review. A copy of the updated Policy is attached and can also be viewed on the Company’s website.



